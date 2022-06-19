Your steadfastness paid off, Tinubu tells Oyebanji

All Progressives Congress National Leader and Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the passion and steadfastness exhibited by Ekiti State Governor-elect, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji, earned the latter victory.

Oyebanji, candidate of APC, won the election polling 187,057 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Segun Oni, who garnered 82,211 votes.

The APC presidential candidate in his congratulatory message to celebrate Oyebanji’s electoral feat was also full of praise for the APC governors and members of the National Working Committee under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu for recording their first major electoral victory, charging them not to relent in their efforts to lead the party to greater victory in 2023 general elections.

He said: “I congratulate our Governor-elect Abiodun Oyebanji and his Deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye, for their great success at the election.

“This victory is our victory as members of the All Progressives Congress. I salute the people of Ekiti State for voting for progressive leadership and continuity. I commend the leadership of our party for leading APC to this major victory in Ekiti. Also deserving of praise are our party’s governors led by their Chairman and Governor of Kebbi for their hard work and tenacity to achieve victory for the party.

“This feat should motivate and inspire us as we go for more victories in the coming elections.

“I must commend the now outgoing-Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and his team whose progressive leadership in Ekiti made it possible for APC to retain government for the next four years. I am confident that the Governor will finish well and strong.





“While thanking the people of Ekiti once again for standing by APC, I urge them and indeed the generality of Nigerians to continue to maintain their faith and confidence in our party.”

