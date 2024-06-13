Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has slammed Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, for targeting women’s self-esteem in his podcasts.

She stated this on Thursday, 13th June, 2024 via her Instagram handle, responding to Nedu’s remarks following her public apology to May Edochie for comments made on his (Nedu) show, the Honest Bunch podcast.

The actress asserted that Nedu’s podcast history is constantly filled with content aimed at undermining women’s self-esteem and also seem to derive pleasure from witnessing women attack each other due to his distaste for them.

She wrote: “….Narcissistic and toxic men like him cannot grasp the importance of apologizing when others feel hurt by your actions, regardless of whether you believe you are right or wrong.

Small-minded people like you rejoice when women attack each other or are trampled upon. Check the history of your podcast; it is filled with content targeting women’s self-esteem. Perhaps the rumor about you is true ”you don’t like women! Nedu, there’s nothing wrong with women winning and shining; it doesn’t diminish you or any other man.”

