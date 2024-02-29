Yoruba Alliance Forum (YAF), on Wednesday, sounded a note of warning to the Yoruba nation agitator, Mr Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, to stop using his supporters to attack Yoruba elders that have sacrificed their lives for the unity and progress of the race.

The pan-Yoruba group gave this warning in a statement signed by its chairman, Chief Onitolo-Ariyo Adejare, and the secretary, Comrade Adedeji Oluwaseun respectfully, copy of which was made available to the media.

YAF’s reaction came in response to the various social media attacks by Igboho against prominent Yoruba Obas and chiefs, as well as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, urging him to define the course of his struggle and “learn his lessons” as, according to the group, Yoruba remains one of the well-coordinated and most organized races in the world.

“We have been monitoring Igboho’s recent actions and statements in the last few days, especially, since his return to Nigeria for the burial of his late mother and we are concerned that he has yet to learn his lessons.

“The first, among his various inciting statements, was the social media video when he visited the palace of his homestead; and told the Oba that during the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, some Yoruba figures protested, but during the Buhari’s eight-year administration, they didn’t protest or raise their voices against Buhari; and that he was the only activist that criticised Buhari. However, we noticed that one of his aides interjected by mentioning Iba Gani Adams’ name.

“He also said he would go to any of the South West states to fight the raging spate of insecurity in the South West without getting approval from any of the governors.

“It is his right to fight against the security scourge, however, it must be done in a very articulate and well coordinated manner,” the group said.

“We also noticed that apart from the self-acclaimed historian, Laji Abbas, who had been trying to distort history of Aare Onakakanfo that had been in existence since 1530; and also trying to attack the personality of Iba Gani Adams since the beginning of this year, with different online shows targeted at soiling the name of the Yoruba generalissimo, we noticed with keen interest that some politicians are behind his evil attack on the personality of Iba Gani Adams.

“One of Igboho’s supporters that anchored online shows titled: Oodua TV said Iba Gani Adams allegedly named Igboho as one of the killers of the late former Attorney General (AGN), Chief Bola Ige in 2002, without any concrete evidence.

“With this unverified accusation, the online presenter should be asked to produce the evidence, either a video or audio that linked Iba Gani Adams to that deadly accusation,” it added.

The pan-Yoruba group said this was not the best way to fight if Igboho was truly interested in fighting for the cause of Yoruba nation, urging that he should do it in a civilized way and “not that he would be paying bloggers to attack those that have contributed greatly to the progress of our race.”

“In every struggle, the leader defines the vision and the followers would key into it without looking back. But on the other hand, when a leader is not that coordinated, he will lose the trend and scuttle the process.

“Before Igboho returned to Nigeria, there was peace and all Yoruba groups and organizations and even our eminent personalities had one strong voice; and they are strong in their struggle for the best. We knew our main enemies were those that were from outside and not within.

“So, now that he is here with us, he should be warned and cautioned not to overheat the serene and peaceful ambience of the Yoruba race,” YAF stated.

“At this point of our history in Yoruba land, we want peace, we want unity and we want to be part of that legacy of progress that has been laid down for our young, new generation.

“In our long years of history, Yoruba is always organized. They are very coordinated and very sophisticated as a race. Once they are ready for a cause, they embark on the journey without looking back.

“So, we appeal to Igboho to warn his supporters against making any uncomplimentary utterances that can cause crisis in Yoruba land,” it added.

Meanwhile, Yoruba Alliance Forum (YAF) has appealed to the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, and members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) not to forget the sacrifices of the past 30 years in the struggle, saying that they “should look beyond the pettiness of a few set of people and continue their struggle for the sake of the Yoruba and that of our ancestors.”

YAF, while making the appeal, argued that Yoruba needed to be united for them but to fight their enemies from the outside in order for them to retain their pride of place among the comity of all races in the world.

“I want to appeal to Iba Gani Adams not to be provoked. The OPC and the South West Security Stakeholders Group should look beyond the pettiness of a few sets of people and continue their struggle for the sake of the Yoruba and of our ancestors.

“Yoruba needs to be united for us to fight our enemies from the outside, and for us to retain our pride of place among the comity of all races in the world”, he stated,” the group pleaded.