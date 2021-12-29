Yari’s brother moves to Governor Matawalle’s camp

A brother of former governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara State and All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Turaki Yahaya Abubakar has dumped the camp of Yari to join the APC faction in the state under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle recognised by the national leadership.

Abubakar, who declared his decision when he visited the state APC Secretariat said, even though the former governor Yari is his brother, his refusal of the present reality that power has shifted is unfortunate.

He noted that since the former governor has completed his two terms of four years each as governor, he cannot go back to that position because the nation’s constitution was explicitly clear on power.

“Thus, the need for him (Yari) to accept this fact and support the incumbent governor Matawalle and his administration to succeed so that there can be peace in the state,” he stressed.

A statement issued by the publicity secretary of the party, Yusuf Idris Gusau, quoted Abubakar as saying the present leadership in the state under Matawalle has done a lot to bring everyone together as a family and that anyone who refuses to support him, does not mean well for the people of the state.

While expressing the hope that Yari will soon change his stand and join Matawalle in the fight against insecurity in the state, he noted that it is only by doing so that the former governor will prove himself as a leader who has the progress of the state and the citizens at heart and will want the people to continue to benefit from the dividends of democracy.

He cautioned the former governor against listening to those pretending to be his loyalists, saying they could end up destroying Yari’s political career.

While commending the effort of the party leaders to reach out to many members, he appealed to the leadership in the state to continue to be patient and consult with stakeholders to ensure that the APC remains one family in Zamfara.

Responding, the state party Chairman, Honourable Tukur Umar Danfulani welcomed Alhaji Turaki Yahaya Abubakar to the main fold of the party.

Danfulani who noted that anyone who lives in illusion and dreams will always wake to the reality and embrace it, assured that under his stewardship, the APC in Zamfara does not see those still living in illusion as people in a different camp but as persons in a dream who will wake up to reality.

He assured him that he will continue to be accorded equal attention and benefits as all other loyal members of the party.

The chairman reiterated that the state’s party leader, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has always welcomed anyone with good intentions into the party as a way of making it more formidable.

