Yakubu Dogara alleges threat to life, calls for investigation, petitions IGP

Immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has declared that there is a threat of assassination over his life and those of three others in his Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

He, therefore, appealed for a thorough investigation into alleged gun running activities involving Inspector Dakat Samuel, Inspector Auwalu Mohammed and Barau Joel Amos (Sarkin Yaki) as it relates to the confession of Barau Joel Amos that he sought to buy the rifles in order to kill him and three others.

In a petition he wrote to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali dated 19th August, 2022, Dogara stated, “I wish to draw your attention to the above matter which is currently before the DCP, Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police, Bauchi State Command.”

He wrote, “I am sure you are aware of the matter by now since it involves looting of your armory in Bauchi by the very officers who are entrusted with the safe custody of your arms and a constituent of mine, Barau Joel Amos who sought to buy or has been buying assault rifles from the officers.”

According to the former Speaker, “I have been authoritatively informed that the said Barau Joel Amos has confessed that the reason he sought to buy the rifles is to kill me and three of my constituents, Bar Istifanus Bala Gambar, Rev Markus Musa (CAN Chairman, Tafawa Balewa) and Emmanuel (Chairman NL, Tafawa Balewa).”

Dogara who is presently representing Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in the House of Reps stated further, “I find it worrisome that there has been no official advise from the police relating to this credible threat to our lives to enable us beef up security around us or just to be careful about our movements.”

“More so, there is a spike in cases of kidnappings and killings by gunmen especially in Lere District of Tafawa Balewa. A case in point was the attack at Boto town where some relations of a former Governor of the state were killed while some were abducted,” he added.

He also added, “In view of the deteriorating security situation in Tafawa Balewa LGA where the suspect comes from, I wish to appeal to you to use your good offices to ensure that a thorough and all-encompassing investigation is carried out so that all those in the loop are apprehended and brought to book in order to restore lasting peace in Lere District of Tafawa Balewa LGA.”

Dogara asserted, “With all due respect, this is a matter that must not be handled with kid gloves. I wish to suggest that the investigation cover the following areas: His confession relating to those who gave him or contributed the money for him to be using to procure weapons.”

Also to be covered is “His Bank Statements and phone call logs will definitely collaborate his confessions. Granted his meager salary as a store keeper in a Secondary School, it will have taken him a lifetime savings to be able to raise the N1.2m cash which he wanted to use to buy the two rifles.”

He, however, stated, “It must be noted that he does not earn any additional dime from any known legitimate business he is known to operate. So the said Barau Joel Amos could not have been acting alone, it is clear that he is being fully funded by his ilks; some evil and criminally minded people.”

Dogara added that, “Is it in vain that upon hearing that Barau Joel Amos has been arrested and detained that his closest associates all fled Tafawa Balewa town? It will be important to apprehend them no matter where they may be hiding within the country so that they may tell the authorities what they know that scared them to the point of abandoning their families at home while they live as fugitives elsewhere.”





According to him, “There are witnesses in Tafawa Balewa town to the criminal activities of the said Barau Joel Amos and his close associates most of whom have now fled the town to avoid arrest as it is said, the guilty runneth even when no one is pursuing him. I am sure so many patriotic residents of T/Balewa town will be more than willing to provide the needed assistance to investigators.”

He further wrote, “I urge you to ensure that this matter is thoroughly investigated at the highest level and to ensure the prosecution of these type of people who kill others, live off and profiteer from crimes.

I also urge you to help expose this criminal enterprise in order to protect us who have been named as those to be killed and the public. Let me hurry to add that it is in the public interest for you to do so.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.