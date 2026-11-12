Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has increased the number of photos and videos users can share in a single post from four to 20.

The platform’s mobile engineering lead, Jonah Katz, announced the update on November 12, describing it as a “big update” to the platform.

The new limit is five times the previous cap and allows users to share larger collections of photos and videos in a single post instead of splitting them across multiple posts.

“Big update to the X platform today

“After 10 years of Twitter/X supporting up to 4 Photos and Videos per post, the limit has been increased to 20!

“Happy posting,” Katz wrote.

In a follow-up post, Katz acknowledged that some users might not yet have access to the new feature and advised them to update their application.

“If you don’t see it, make sure your app is up to date,” he added.