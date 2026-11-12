UBEC, ZSUBEB trains 192 SBMCs on accountability in Zamfara

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), in collaboration with the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB), has organised a training programme for 192 School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) members on financial management and accountability in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday, ZSUBEB Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Musa Maizare, said the five-day training was organised in the state.

He said the programme, under the leadership of ZSUBEB Executive Chairman, Professor Nasiru Garba Anka, was held at the Government Girls Arabic Secondary School (GGASS), Gusau, the state capital.

At the flag-off ceremony, the ZSUBEB Executive Chairman was represented by Permanent Member I, Madawaki Alhaji Dahiru Shehu.

Earlier, the Director of Social Mobilisation, ZSUBEB, Alhaji Sani Usman Gummi, emphasised the importance of equipping SBMC members with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively discharge their responsibilities in promoting prudent management at the school level.

Also, Permanent Member II, Alhaji Garba Dan Azumi, appreciated UBEC for its continued collaboration and support towards strengthening basic education in Zamfara State.

“The training was designed to enhance the capacity of SBMC members in financial management, accountability and the effective utilisation of resources allocated to schools.

“The Executive Chairman reiterated the commitment of the Board to strengthening community participation in basic education administration through capacity building.

“The five-day training is expected to provide participants with practical knowledge and skills in financial management, proper record-keeping, transparency and accountability, thereby strengthening the role of SBMCs in promoting quality basic education across the 14 Local Government Education Authorities.

“The Board remains committed to supporting the Rescue Mission Agenda of His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal,” he concluded.