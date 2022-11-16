World Orphans Day: O5 Initiative distributes food items to orphanages, four families in Delta

VARIOUS food items and other essentials were on Monday distributed to over 50 registered orphanages and four families in Delta State, including the quintuplets by the wife of the state governor and founder of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, to mark the 2022 World Orphans Day.

The quintuplets, whose mother died three weeks after delivery in 2019 in Asaba, the state capital, have been under the care of 05 Initiative since then.

The items distributed include bags of rice, garri, beans, yams, cooking oil, tomatoes and cash gift.

The World Orphans Day is set aside by the United Nations in honour of Mother Theresa of Calcutta, who spent her life looking after the poor.

At the distribution of the food items held at the Government House, Asaba, Dame Okowa, said the gesture was made possible with the help of the partners of 05 Initiative, who have been supporting the programme.

“As we join the rest of the world to celebrate, I want to urge all and sundry, as a matter of importance to change our attitude towards orphans. Let us look at our immediate environment, starting from our homes.

“Mother Theresa has gone, but a day is dedicated to her because of her laudable works. We can replicate Mother Theresa in every home if we allow the love of God find expression through us to these children.





“I want to appeal to all and sundry, especially our mothers, to take their God -given assignment seriously. You are the Lord’s hand to take care of that child entrusted in your care.

“The care of orphans is critical to O5 Initiative in fulfilling our mission. From time to time, food, shelter, clothing, education and other basic needs have been provided,’’

She appreciated the caregivers for their love and care for the children, admonishing that they can still do more.

“I urge you not to forget the place of prayer and discipline in your daily activities with them. I pray for more grace to carry out this mandate,” she said.