Akwa Ibom state government under its Malaria Elimination Programme (MEP) has Wednesday launched a domestic resource mobilisation project to commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day.

The event, Tribune Online gathered was aimed at raising awareness and ensuring “vital funding’’ against the scourge of the deadly disease.

The launch which was carried out in conjunction with the United States President Malaria Initiatives for States along with other partners including Nigeria Interfaith Action Association seeks to address the funding gaps in malaria programmes as well as address the threat posed by the disease which constitutes about 25 per cent of the country’s health burden.

Attended by stakeholders and partners the meeting obtained pledges from various groups including the Rotary International and Lion’s Club which promised to support programmes and activities aimed at delivering zero malaria in the state.

In his remarks, John Orok, the programme manager, Akwa Ibom state malaria elimination programme noted that despite various activities aimed at eliminating malaria which included the recent mass campaign for the distribution of Insecticide Treated Nets as well as sensitization campaigns, he noted that there were still funding gaps for malaria treatment for pregnant mothers.

“We have been a beneficiary of support of malaria programmes, from the World Bank, the global fund, World Health Organisation. There has also been continuous support from the federal, state and local governments. Despite the net campaign carried out last year, lots of activities to get malaria eliminated and security challenges in the country and the COVID-19 epidemic, there is a gap to fill to prevent malaria which is a disease that can be prevented,” he said.

He stressed that government and partners need the collaboration of the private sector, philanthropic individuals and the faith-based community in combating the menace of malaria to ensure that malaria is reduced to a non-health issue.

Other partners including the President; Malaria Initiative for States (PMI-S) in a goodwill message observed that donations, time, money, materials and commodities, as well as experience, skills and talents, would be needed to tackle the scourge of malaria in society.

Speaking also, Bassey Nsa, coordinator of Breakthrough Action in Akwa Ibom state, said there was a need to focus on raising awareness and for resource mobilisation towards the elimination of malaria adding that there was also an urgent need for skills updates on malaria.

A presentation by the state malaria elimination programme of the 2021 malaria indicator survey showed that 39 per cent of households in the south-south region of the country own at least one insecticide-treated net per household while 41 per cent of households in Akwa Ibom state own at least one insecticide-treated net.

It also showed that 29 per cent of households in the south-south region have access to insecticide-treated nets while in Akwa Ibom state, 28 per cent of households have access to insecticide-treated nets while only 24 per cent of children in the south-south region use the nets as against only 20 per cent of the children under 5 years in Akwa Ibom state sleep inside the nets.





The theme of this year’s commemoration ‘Time to deliver zero malaria: invent, innovate and implement.’ with the slogan ‘Act Now.’

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE