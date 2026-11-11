World leaders open COP31 talks amid warnings over worsening climate crisis

World leaders have begun formal discussions at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, amid growing concerns that countries are failing to take sufficient action to address global warming.

The high-level discussions, which began on Wednesday, November 11, are expected to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing climate finance and helping vulnerable countries adapt to the effects of climate change.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged governments to move beyond promises and implement practical measures to address the crisis.

Speaking at the opening of the leaders’ summit, Guterres called for a reduction in dependence on fossil fuels, stronger adaptation measures and increased financial support for developing countries facing the consequences of rising global temperatures.

He also proposed a framework known as the Climate Justice Compact, built around shared responsibility, security and benefits.

“We know the truth. Now we must act on it,” Guterres said.

He added that climate action was not simply about meeting temperature targets but concerned the future of present and coming generations.

The summit is taking place following a year marked by deadly floods, extreme heatwaves and other climate-related disasters in different parts of the world.

However, the absence of leaders from several major polluting countries has raised concerns about the level of political commitment to the negotiations.

The United States, China and India were not scheduled to have their heads of state or government attend the leaders’ summit, despite their significant contributions to global greenhouse gas emissions.

Mohamed Adow, director of climate and energy think tank Power Shift Africa, criticised the limited participation of leaders from major economies.

He said the world’s biggest economies should be leading the response to climate change rather than leaving the responsibility to other countries.

The concerns were reinforced by a climate performance index published by Germanwatch and the New Climate Institute, which found that the gap between countries’ climate commitments and actual emissions reductions was widening.

Jan Burck of Germanwatch said collective efforts remained insufficient to prevent catastrophic climate change, although opportunities for improvement remained.

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Scientists have warned that global warming is likely to exceed the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold established under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The threshold was adopted as a major international goal to limit the most severe consequences of climate change.

The negotiations are also taking place amid economic and geopolitical pressures, including higher energy and agricultural input prices associated with the war in Iran.

Former United States climate envoy John Kerry urged governments to focus on practical implementation rather than making additional promises.

“We don’t need more promises, we need plans,” he said.

The conference is being hosted by Turkey, with Australia leading the negotiations, as participating countries face pressure to demonstrate measurable progress on climate commitments.

(apnews)