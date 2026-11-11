Adamawa: Man arrested for stealing iron rods from cemetery

A man identified as Faisal Yusuf has been arrested in Adamawa for allegedly breaking into a cemetery in Yola and attempting to steal iron rods used around graves for sale to scrap dealers.

Yusuf, who hails from Mayo Belwa Local Government Area but said he is a student of a higher institution in Yola, admitted to breaking into the Christian cemetery at night to remove the iron rods.

He was reportedly apprehended by security personnel at the cemetery, who handed him over to the Karewa Police Division for investigation and prosecution.

He was subsequently arraigned before Chief Magistrate Court I in Yola on charges of criminal trespass and attempted theft of iron rods from Jimeta Cemetery.

The police prosecution officer, Inspector Galeon Nimrod, who conducted the arraignment, secured an order for Yusuf’s remand.

The court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Ismail Bello Shelleng, granted the request and ordered that the defendant be remanded in custody.

While in detention, Yusuf appeared before the Adamawa State Jail Delivery Committee, chaired by the state Chief Judge, Justice Hafsat Abdulrahaman.

He admitted before the committee that he committed the offence.