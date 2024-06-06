As part of its activities to commemorate this year’s 2024 World Environmental Day, the Anambra State Government is celebrating the day with the launching of House-House Tree Planting to curb erosion threat in the state.

Engr. (Dr) Felix Odimegwu, the State Commissioner for Environment, disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Thursday.

According to Odimegwu, in Anambra State, environmental challenges, particularly erosion, are a significant threat with 160 of the 179 communities affected by erosion, the state government, under the leadership of Governor Soludo since 2022, has taken decisive action and over 2 million Malaysia hybrid coconut and oil palm seedlings are distributed and planted annually across the 21 local government areas.

“The “One House, Two Trees” campaign mandates that every land developer/home builder dedicates 35% of their land to green areas, including gardens and tree cover.

Additionally, trees are being given as birthday souvenirs to encourage personal involvement in nurturing the environment. Initiatives like the reforestation of the Unizik Forest Reserve, Enugwu Ukwu erosion site, Ekwueme Square, and the Anambra State House of Assembly area aim to cleanse toxins from the soil, boost soil fertility, purify the air, and ensure ecosystem stability.

“To mark this year’s World Environment Day, Anambra State is launching the Anambra Tree Planting Day on June 10th. Key locations will see the planting of two trees per house/building.

“Recently, the Federal Government planted 3,000 oil palms over 5 hectares of erosion-prone sites i7n Nibo Community in Awka South Local Government Area of the State.

“Ways to celebrate World Environment Day include joining local environmental initiatives, participating in clean-up campaigns, or attending educational seminars. Collaborating with like-minded individuals to raise awareness about environmental issues and implement sustainable solutions is also encouraged.

“As Mahatma Gandhi said, “Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.” On World Environment Day 2024 and beyond, let us embrace sustainability, stewardship, and harmony with nature. Our planet’s well-being depends on it.

Umunne m Ndi Anambra, let’s plant a tree today to safeguard and restore our land, the Commissioner appealed.

