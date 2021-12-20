World Economic Forum defers 2022 annual meeting due to Omicron outbreak 

World News
By Joseph Inokotong - Abuja
Forum defers annual meeting

The World Economic Forum will defer its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak, said Adrian Monck, Managing Director, Public Engagement.

The Annual Meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between 17-21 January 2022. It is now planned for early summer.

According to Monck, “participants will instead join a headlining series of State of the World sessions bringing together global leaders online to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

“Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting. Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels.

“Despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary”.

He explained that the health and safety of everyone involved in physical meetings – participants, collaborators and the host community – have always been the Forum’s priority.

Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab said, “The deferral of the Annual Meeting will not prevent progress through the continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society.

“Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon.”

