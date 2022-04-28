World Earth Day: Stakeholders in Ekiti advocate planting of trees to preserve environment

Stakeholders in Ekiti state have called on the people to contribute their quota in the preservation of the environment by planting trees and be deliberate in their efforts towards having a heartier and conducive society.

The stakeholders spoke at an event commemorating the 2022 World Earth Day with tree planting at the BamideleOlumilua University of Education, Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti organized by the leading environment organization, TGED foundation in collaboration with the Ekiti state forestry Commission.

Speaking, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of TGED foundation, Oluwaseyi Ebenezer lamented that deforestation was contributing to the increasing natural disasters being experienced in the community, noting that constant planting of trees is the only antidote to averting future occurrence.

The lawyer said that this year’s theme, ‘ Invest in Our Planet ‘ was apt and appropriate, adding that people should eshew the depletion of the ozone layer with their action and inactions.

According to her, “We should change our lives and invest in our planet. We need to speak out ask relevant questions from the government on the environment so as to protect our families and livelihood from destruction.”

The vice chancellor of BOUESTI, Professor Victor Adeoluwa communed the organisation for coming up with the event in celebrating this year’s Earth day, adding that the university would do everything possible to contribute their quota to the preservation of the community.





Adeoluwa who expressed regret over the recent destruction of property in the institution due to windstorm, directed deans and directors to in the next one month begin the process of planting of trees in their respective offices.

On his part, the Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, MuyiwaOlumilua lamented that human activities are daily having negative on the environment, saying the continuous felling of trees in the forest is a major threat to the people’s well-being.

“All activities of human being are killing the planet and people don’t care. Felling of trees in the society is causing serious problem, thereby making the environment vulnerable to disasters,” he said .