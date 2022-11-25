Women groups mark Int’l day for GBV elimination in Anambra

Some women’s groups on Friday, took to streets in a peaceful march to commemorate the International Day for the elimination of violence and harmful practices against women and girls in Awka, Anambra State.

The groups are WACOL 50-50 Action Women, Anambra State in collaboration with the Women Aid Collective (WACOL) and with support from the Ford Foundation.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the United Nations Day for elimination of violence against women 2022 was themed, “Unite! Activism to end violence against women and girls.

Speaking during the march, WACOL 50-50 Action Women State Coordinator, Barr. Nkoli Ebede, described the theme as most apt and of monumental importance, while calling for joint effort to end violence against women and girls.

She called for more support from men, who, according to her, were instrumental in ending all forms of obnoxious practices against women.

Also speaking, WACOL 50-50 Action Women State Secretary, Mrs Joy Mbachu tasked the traditional rulers, religious leaders and other critical stakeholders on grassroots sensitization, while expressing optimism that with massive awareness, GBV would be reduced to barest minimum.

Earlier, WACOL programme officer, Mrs Egodi Igwe, represented by Mrs Nneka Anoliefo, commended women who participated in the peaceful march, while urging them to take the message to the nooks and crannies of the state. She assured that WACOL would continue to provide support especially as it concerns the quest to eliminate gender-based violence in Anambra state, Southeast and Nigeria at large.

The march attracted women from different communities in the State.