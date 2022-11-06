Women can lead, should not be discriminated against in church —Akinwande

Reverend (Dr) El-Miram Akinwande is the founder of El-Rabboni Evangelical Ministry and Spiritual Mother of Ebenezer Praying Band Church, Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Unification Church. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, she speaks on the role of women in church, among other issues.

How do you think Nigeria can overcome the many challenges it is facing in recent time?

With the way things are in the country we need prayers and more of it especially in bringing the enemies into subjection. In the Bible, King Jehoshaphat conquered the enemies – Amorites and Hittites. He was helped by God through praises. It is my desire that God delivers the country from the siege of terrorists and other enemies. The situation at hand where people loot the treasury is quite condemnable. There are things that these monies should be used to address; the problem of ASUU is there, ill-equipped hospitals, bad roads, unstable power supply and other things that do not make life comfortable for the citizenry.

However, by the grace of God, Nigeria will not die; the selfishness of some people will not kill it because God will not allow it. We have had leaders that did their best and have their names written in gold. Also, we should know we brought nothing to this world and will leave without taking anything away from it; our leaders should know that we will all give accounts of our lives here on earth. The scripture says that we are only sojourners on earth as there is eternity and the quality of the life we live, in terms of doing what God requires of us will determine where we will spend eternity.

The issue of succession has brought setback to some churches, how do you see this?

Ideally, succession should not bring acrimony. As children of God, things should be done in line with the leading of the Holy Spirit. For example, my mother who was a midwife and founder of Ebenezer Praying Band Church, Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Unification Church, did not make room for hereditary succession in the church’s constitution.

Presently, we have a new Baba Aladura while the immediate past is still living. Our constitution says the Baba Aladura’s tenure should end when he is 75 years old, but the Baba Aladura Emeritus, which happens to be my husband held the position up to when he became 80 years because he was trying to stabilise the church. But with the baton passed to another head, Baba Aladura Afolabi, some persons have questioned the action. The truth is that a church head does not necessarily has to exit the earth before he or she gets a successor.

Despite the fact that women have begun to play vital role in church activities, some people still subscribe to the notion that it is a taboo for women to head churches; what do you say to this?

Women should not be discriminated against in the vineyard. If they are called into ministry, they can head a church; there should be no barrier. Being women, and in ministry, is not against the doctrine of C&S. I head a branch of the Ebenezer Praying Band Church, C&S Unification Church.

God called my mother in 1951 and she gradually started the church when she was around 40 years. While for me God called me into the evangelical ministry to preach the second coming of Christ and was assigned to operate in line with the mandate of El-Rabboni, Christ the teacher and healer, while in my 30s.

It depends on who God calls; it is God that calls people, for example, Mama Captain Abiodun Emmanuel whom God called when she was 17 years plus in 1925. She cofounded Cherubim and Seraphim with Prophet Moses Orimolade. Some men do not want the women to express themselves, but these women cannot afford to fold their hands, they cannot allow themselves to be isolated nor be unable to maximize the grace of God upon their lives. Gone are those days.

There are examples of women that are doing well in ministry. God loves women as well and is ready to give us more assignments. Let me also add that for two tenures I led the Mosan Okunola area of CAN as the first female leader. With the support of the people, we recorded some achievements, to God’s glory, and recently I was made the grand matron.

Can you shed light on your spiritual encounter that birthed your ministry?

My calling happened during the 40th birthday of a church member; it remains a day I will never forget. I came in when the hymn ‘Rock of ages’ was going on, while others stopped, I could not stop. The wind blew on me and my eyes were opened to see writings on the wall; my mouth opened, and I started speaking in tongues although I could not understand what I was saying. But I was led to pray for some people, one of whom was a woman who wanted a child and she was able to conceive and give birth to a son. From there began the El-Rabboni Evangelical Ministry; my team and I held many outreaches within and outside Lagos, including the UK, Canada and USA.





Also, to commemorate my spiritual encounter, October 25 of every year is set aside. This date is used to remind individuals and nations not to take lightly the second coming of Christ. It is my desire that the date is recognised by the United Nations as a solemn reminder of Jesus’ return.

The Ebenezer Praying Band Church, C&S Unification Church.in Aguda, Surulere, Lagos, holds an interdenominational service annually on October 25 to this effect. Truly, I want the world to know that Jesus is coming again. This is an important message. I know nothing is impossible with God, so I desire that October 25 be globally recognised for the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Lastly, your charge to women?

They should be tolerant, calm and peaceful. They should be exemplary in conduct and refuse to be extravagant, we know we like to be flamboyant as women but there is need for moderation. I am not saying women should look horrible and archaic while trying to be moderately dressed. We must be clean inwards and outwardly. Looking at nation-building, we should join hands with our political leaders and help them lift the nation to great heights. We must also surrender ourselves to God’s leading and my prayer is that we will be helped by God in building our lives, homes, careers, ministries, nations, and we will not lose our reward on earth and in heaven.