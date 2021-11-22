WISCAR to begin 2021 annual leadership conference November 23

Women in Successful Career (WISCAR), a non-profit and non-governmental gender empowerment strategic mentoring and leadership initiative for women in the profession and in enterprise, has announced its 2021 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference.

The conference is scheduled to hold from November 23 to November 27, 2021, with the theme: ‘Playing Big; Time To Take Our Place’.

Executive Director of the organisation, Fabia Ogunmekan, noted that WISCAR had a mentoring walk on November 13, which flagged off the annual conference, adding that the following event will be a youth convening, which will hold on November 23.

“The convening will see nine young leaders between the ages of 25 and 40 who will discuss two topics namely ‘Playing Big: She Did That and Taking Our Place’.”

Ogunmekan added that on November 24 and 25, there will be a roundtable session titled Meet-A-WISCAR, where mentees, members of WISCAR community and members of the public will have the opportunity to interact with 10 women who are playing big in their different fields.

The grand finale will be on November 27 with the leadership and mentoring conference.

Earlier in her welcome address, the founder and chairperson of WISCAR, Mrs Amina Oyagbola, had noted that the core objectives for the conference are to enforce the importance of mentoring, coaching and role modelling career advancement and leadership.

Also, to showcase female exemplars leading women who have taken their place in the nation and playing big in their spheres of influence and making a difference.

“The conference discussion will be centred around the leadership, civic engagement, social activism, including the required policy changes and actions required to accelerate the inclusion of more women and youth participation in leadership at all levels.”

