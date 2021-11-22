Police arrest four suspected kidnappers, recover 40 cattle in Niger

Niger State Police Command has announced the arrest of four suspected kidnappers and the recovery of some 40 cattle in their possession.

Spokesman of the State Police Command DSP Wasiu Abiodun in a press statement made available to the newsmen on Monday in Minna stated that “the suspects were arrested on 16/11/2021 at about 17:00hrs, by joint police operatives and vigilante attached to Lapai Division of the state police command.”

The statement added that “this followed information received from a credible source that some kidnappers/cattle rustlers were sighted at Maijaki forest via Lapai and Rafindaji forest, a boundary between Niger State and FCT, Abuja.

“The suspects were identified as Abubakar Alhaji Buba, aged 27 ‘m’ of Babana village, Borgu LGA.

“Shehu Mallam Jare, aged 20 ‘m’ of Rafindaji village via Lapai; Abubakar Garba, aged 44 and Abubakar Na’Allah, aged 25 both ‘m’ of Maijaki village via Lapai respectively.”

DSP Wasiu Abiodun stated that on receipt of this information, a joint police/vigilante team attached to Lapai Division was mobilised to the forests, thereby leading to the arrest of the four suspects, with the recovery of 40 cows and 15 sheep in their possession.

He stated further that during interrogation, the suspects allegedly claimed to be rearing cattle in the said forests but could not give a satisfactory account of the cattle in their possession.

He said the case was still under investigation, while the suspects will be arraigned in court for prosecution immediately after the investigation is concluded.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Police Command has reassured members of the public that the Command under the leadership of CP Monday Bala Kuryas, will not relent in the ongoing onslaught against crime and criminality in the state, while soliciting for the cooperation of the people Niger and residents of the state to expose suspected criminals in their communities.

