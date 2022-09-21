Wike’s group pulls out of Atiku campaign over Ayu

The crisis bedevilling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new turn as the group backing Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has piled more pressure on the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to resign.

The group rose from a meeting in Port Harcourt on Tuesday night rejecting their inclusion in the PDP Presidential Campaign (PCO) on account of the embattled Party chairman’s refusal to step aside.

Former National Deputy Chairman (South) of the party, Chief Bode George, read a communique issued at the end of meeting attended by Wike, his Oyo State colleague, Seyi Makinde; former governors, governorship candidates and other senior stakeholders, which affirmed that their position in the campaign council is untenable with Ayu refusing to resign.

The resolution maintained that the party boss must go to allow an acting National chairman of southern extraction to emerge and lead the party on a the campaign.

“Consequently, we resolved not to participate in the council in whatever capacity until the resignation of Dr Iyorchia Ayu, ” George read.

More details to come later….