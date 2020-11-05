Why we suspended FG’s airport concession plan — Nnaji

NIGERIA’S House of Representatives has directed the federal government put on hold the controversial plans to concession the four major international airports across the country pending the resolution of all contentious issues.

The chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, issued the directive on Monday, at a meeting between the committee held with officials of the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

Nnaji said the suspension of the planned concession became pertinent in order to avoid an industrial dispute in the aviation sector, which he said would not be in the overall interest of the country.

Nnaji, while hinting that the committee had already received several petitions for and against the concession, declared that efforts by the parliament to interface with the minister and all interested parties, had not yielded positive results as they had failed to attend all the meetings called for.

His words: “You will recall that in September or thereabout, this committee had interactions with the representatives of the labour unions in this matter. During the meeting, which was a sequel to our earlier intervention over the unions’ strike action against the concession, a lot of concerns were raised by the representatives of the labour unions regarding the airport concession.

“Among the concerns were the lack of transparency in the exercise, labour issues, the Chinese loans, the legal issues that may arise from the existing concessions and the lack of proper valuation of the present status of the affected airports, among others,” he stated.

