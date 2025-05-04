Mele Kyari dismisses rumours of arrest by EFCC

Former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has debunked reports suggesting he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Kyari took to his verified X account late Saturday to address the speculation, describing the claim as false and mischievous.

He revealed that he had received numerous calls from concerned relatives and associates in recent days, particularly within the past two hours, following a report by an online news outlet alleging that he was in EFCC custody.

“This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, which only them know.”

The former NNPCL boss clarified that he is currently on a well-deserved rest following the dissolution of the company’s management and board, after nearly six years of service at the helm.

“It should be stated that having served the NNPC and the NNPCL for 34 years, and 17 of those in management roles and especially the last 5 years and 9 months, I had little time for leave of even two weeks. So, I am thankful for the opportunity to serve under their Excellencies Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He further affirmed his commitment to transparency and accountability, grounding his service in both faith and public responsibility.

“I must emphasize that I served with the fear of God knowing fully well as a Muslim that if I do not account before man, I will account before Allah, and that I am better off accounting to the institutions of man. Therefore, having served in public capacity, I am willing and happy to account for my stewardship in this world.”

Expressing concern over the consequences of misinformation, Kyari warned that such unfounded reports could harm national interests.

“However, it is important to state that the resort to disinformation does not serve anyones purpose, the NNPCL or the country in General, as it has the potential to send the wrong signals to investors and the international community,” he cautioned.

He urged the media to exercise restraint and responsibility, stressing the need for proper verification before publishing sensitive claims.

“It is in this regard that I urge the media to be circumspect and avoid being stampeded into misleading the public on unverified stories or matters that are subject of further validation by relevant organizations.”

He also appreciated the outpouring of concern and pledged readiness to respond to lawful enquiries.

“I sincerely thank my family and friends who have reached out to me or tried to do so and assure them that I am available to respond to all lawful queries.”

