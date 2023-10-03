General Managing Director, OOK Group, Omolara Svensson, has stated reasons why the organisation is engaged in training of secondary school students on agriculture.

She noted that the organisation is dedicated to providing secondary school students with a comprehensive and practical understanding of agriculture.

Svensson said this on Saturday during the launch of ‘Grow What You Eat Iinitiative’ held at International Conference Center, University of Ibadan.

She stated that the initiative is dedicated to nurturing a generation that understands the art of farming.

According to her, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between theory and practice, between classroom knowledge and real-world application.

“The ‘Grow What You Eat Initiative’ is not just a mere programme; it is a testament to our dedication to nurturing a generation that understands and cherishes the art of farming, the soil, and the essence of sustainable living. With this initiative, we embark on a transformative journey to ignite the flames of passion for agriculture among our secondary school students, arming them with knowledge, skills and an unwavering belief in their ability to shape a sustainable future,” she said.

She further stated that participants will be equipped with skills and knowledge needed to engage in sustainable farming practices.

Svensson noted that the initiative will also give participants opportunity to discover themselves, adding that it will as well foster a sense of responsibility and as well instill a profound of respect for the environment .

“Through experimental learning and hands-on activities, students will be equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to engage in sustainable farming practices,” she said.

But “Grow What You Eat” is not limited to technical skills alone. It is a journey of self-discovery, of fostering a sense of responsibility, and of instilling a profound respect for the environment. We aim to nurture a generation that not only understands the intricacies of agriculture but also appreciates the significance of sustainable practices and their role in building a resilient future.

Speaking, Oyo State Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye said the initiative remain a major contributor to Nigerian economy as it ensure food security creates employment and provides raw materials.





Olaleye who was represented by the Director of Agricultural extension, Oyo state ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Rasak Alabi noted that recent efforts by Oyo state government in encouraging youth’s participation in agricultural production are implemented through Start Them Early with involvement of secondary schools in the 7 political zones of Oyo State.

He said: “In line with the sub theme , “Grow what you eat initiative “ the state government is in the forefront of Peri-Urban Agriculture where the state indigene are being encouraged to engage in backyard farming and goat rearing and the initiative would boost production in Oyo State.

In seperate interviews with some of the participants Stanley Amaze, JSS 2 from Abadina College; Suliyat Hamzat, SS 3 from Ansar-ud-deen High School 1; Destiny Ikhane, SS 3 from Loyola College; Jumoke Oludele, SS from Bishop Onabanjo High School and Bushroh Adedeji, JSS 2 from Ansar-ud-deen High School 1 , all appreciate the organisation for the opportunity given to participate in the Agricultural programme.

