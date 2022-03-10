Why we are combating infant mortality in Nigeria — OWCH

THE Head of Hospital Services, Obijackson Women and Children Hospital (OWCH), Dr Ikechukwu Okonkwo, says the desire to see more children live is behind the hospital’s renewed drive to combat infant mortality in Nigeria.
Speaking at a media parley recently, he said from its opening in 2015 till date, OWCH has made immense progress in the fight to improve maternal, neonatal, and infant mortality with its state-of-the-art equipment, highly trained human resources, conducive ambience, and international collaboration.
According to Dr Okonkwo, OWCH continues to tackle the menace with its facilities that care for mothers and newborn babies at Okija, Anambra State, in Nigeria’s South-East.
He stated that Obijackson Foundation made the bold decision to invest in the community by establishing this state-of-the-art hospital where it is needed most, which is in the rural area where access to quality medical care is very sparse.
“With its unacceptably high rate of neonatal mortality rate, the Southeastern part of the country largely lacks advanced neonatal care facilities required to provide much-needed care. Hence, the hospital was built in the heartland of the South-East, at Okija, where it is easily accessible to all.’’
According to Dr Okonkwo, “premature babies are resuscitated at the facility with advanced equipment including T-piece resuscitator, an omnibed, a resuscitative neonatal intensive care incubator and medications like surfactant and caffeine. Ventilators and other breathing support devices known as ‘CPAP’ or Continuous Positive Airway Pressure are being deployed in the management of infants born with respiratory distress.
“The hospital is supported by a state-of-the-art blood bank with expertise in blood products separation – only one of a few of its kind in Southeast Nigeria serving locations up to 800km away. It also has a full-service laboratory, pharmacy, and a radiology department with highly qualified staff.
“We have emergency transport services with state-of-the-art ambulance services, transport/evacuation teams, transport incubators, oxygen, and air plants, which is why we have the regional referral hospital status for maternal and child health. The facility is also equipped with a helipad, which makes it easy for patients to be flown in from any part of the country.”
