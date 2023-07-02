Although, the memory of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola also known as MKO Abiola has always been celebrated in Nigeria and internationally, some Nigerians are of the view that one sure way to immortalise the Hero of Democracy in Africa is to bring in one of the children of the late Kudirat Abiola into an executive position in this administration.

Adding his voice to the call, the Managing Director of GeeRay Nigeria, Mr Godwin Rewane, the son of late Alfred Rewane, financier of NADECO, a pro-democracy organisation which advocated for a democratic Nigeria during late General Sani Abacha era for which he was assassinated in the struggle in 1995, in his advice to the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, cited how the late philanthropist and his wife, late Kudirat Abiola laid down their lives for democracy to survive in Nigeria, said one of the best ways to immortalize the name of the family is by giving at least one of the children of the fallen heroes a slot in the present government.

While acknowledging the pride of place President Tinubu holds the Abiola family in his heart as witnessed in his eulogy on the late MKO in his Democracy Day speech, Rewane urged Tinubu to follow the footstep of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari who had during his tenure declared June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day and post humously awarded Nigeria’s highest honour, GCFR to late MKO Abiola.

Rewane’s position follows the news making the rounds that President Tinubu has concluded plans to appoint one of the children of the late MKO into a position in his cabinet.

“I also learned from a very reliable source that he is about to appoint one of the children of the late Kudirat Abiola into an executive position in this administration. President Tinubu has proven that he is not like other politicians who just mention the great woman and fail to appoint any of her qualitied children into a key position. It will be impossible for such a good man to fail in his efforts to make Nigeria great”.

Rewane while saying MKO and Kudirat cannot be easily separated, declared: “However, the mere mention of the matyr of democracy brings back to mind how the Nigerian pro-democracy campaigner was assassinated whilst her husband, Moshood Abiola, was being detained by the Nigerian Government at that time.

“Nonetheless, most well-meaning Nigerians are of the view that one sure way to immortalise the Hero of Democracy in Africa is to bring in one of the children of the late Kudirat Abiola into an executive position in this administration.

“I am very happy with the performance of the new president. Not only because of all the steps he has taken as a president so far but also because he spoke highly of Moshood and Kudirat Abiola in his Democracy Day speech. He spoke of their sacrifice as well as other martyrs and linked their sacrifice to today’s democratic stability.”

In his reaction, National Coordinator of Noah’s Ark, an international Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Ambassador Prince Korieocha said appointing any of Abiola’s children will be a healing balm to the events of the past, especially as it concerns the treatment given to, not just Abiola but to that of his late wife, Kudirat Abiola.

Explaining further, Korieocha said: “Honestly, you can’t talk about democracy in Nigeria without mentioning Chief MKO Abiola’s name. So if President Bola Tinubu wants to give his children political appointment, it’s a well deserved one”.

He emphasised that, the President is ready to move Nigeria to the next level of industrial development, adding that Tinubu will surely build the nation and also deliver good governance to Nigerians.

