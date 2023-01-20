Why Peter Obi is widely accepted by Nigerians — LP Chairman, Abure

“It is also an indication that by next month’s election, we will win and the party will be producing the next president of Nigeria”

National chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure, has given reason his principal, Mr Peter Obi is widely accepted by Nigerians, especially young people.

He believes the Nigerian people are tired of the status quo, hence, the reason for the massive support accorded the LP presidential candidate.

In a recent interview with Labour Party UK Media Team, Abure said; “I’m happy (on Obi’s performance at Chatham House), it shows the level of acceptability by the people, it shows that our party programmes and that of our presidential candidates, Peter Obi, is well-acceptable by the people.

“The people are tired of the current government, they (Nigerians) are tired of APC and PDP and they need a new Nigeria. The people have seen that Peter Obi and Labour Party represent the hope of the people, hence, the reason for the wide acceptability.

“As National Chairman of the party, I’m proud of Peter Obi and the party. I’m happy we’ve been able to show to Nigerians that we’ve alternative programmes that can change the economic woes of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Peter Obi will sweep Feb poll, his govt will bring fresh breath for Nigeria — Labour Party

“It is also an indication that by next month’s election, we will win and the party will be producing the next president of Nigeria, Peter Obi,” he said.

On reason for the dissolution of the existing Labour Party Chapter in the country, he said; “We have simply decided to change the leadership (Chief Matthew-led excos) and bring in a new leadership (Omorodion-led excos) that can bring all the support groups together in order to galvanise support for the party as expected”.

Meanwhile, some members of the party in Lagos have said the LP national chairman should be held responsible if Mr Peter Obi loses in the forthcoming election following the former’s complacency on party affairs in the State.

The spokesperson, Comrade Omooba in a WhatsApp broadcast titled “SPECIAL LETTER TO FELLOW OBIDIENTS IN LAGOS”, which was obtained by Tribune Online, alleged the national chairman refused to release INEC code for the upload of PUA (Polling Unit Agent) forms when contacted.