Why our alliance deal with Obi collapsed  —Alkali,  NNPP national chairman

The national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, has offered an insight into why the alliance between his party and the Labour Party collapsed.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Abuja,Alkali said the stakeholders and national leadership of the LP came into the negotiation table with the feeling of a superior party in the deal.

Alkali, who expressed strong reservations about the sincerity of the members of the LP in the technical team that was set up by both parties noted that their insistence on Presidential ticket or no deal was responsible for the failure of the alliance.

He said: “Alliances are formed on the basis of shared ideals, shared vision, shared commitment and therefore, NNPP right from the beginning we have no intention to shut our doors, because we believe that Nigeria needs the best, Nigeria needs a new leadership that will change the direction of what is happening, everybody is angry. We are desirous of opening discussion with any group or association but they must share our ideals.

“There was a technical group that was formed, not at the party level but more like an exploratory group to discuss the general issues on how can we work together for the betterment of our country — a group of highly respected members, three on both sides to sit down and look at all the issues.

“Our thinking was that after they must have finished those preliminary talks and there is agreement on principles, ideals and commitment, then the party will move in formally and conclude the other processes.

“I remember that at that time,most of us we haven›t produced our candidates, we haven›t conducted our primaries, we haven›t submitted nomination to INEC. «So,any decision at that time will affect our candidates so it isn›t something that is done casually but it appears that the whole idea ended up being about the Presidency .

“When the discussion started, it was only on one item and I want to say with all sense of responsibility that NNPP went with an open mind, we know we have nothing to lose because we know that we have the structures, we have the personnel, we have the membership, we have the leaders who can lead this country very well.”

«But what happened was that from what we have heard from our members who were in the technical team, Labour Party said they wanted our leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to concede Presidency to them. That was the only item on the agenda. No other option; that Rabiu Kwankwaso should step down as a presidential candidate of NNPP and surrender that to Peter Obi! That was the only item on the agenda for the eight hours they met!!.

«One of the LP chieftain even told us that they conceded that Kwankwaso is popular, but it is the turn of the south east. This is the first time we are opening up on this matter.

«Secondly, immediately the discussion started they put it on the social media. «Normally, when you open negotiation like that you allow it to reach a stage of maturity, then you can sit down, jointly and issue statement, whether you agree or you don›t agree and then take a decision and tell the Nigerian people this is what you agreed to. But no! Even before some of us, the party leaders knew what was happening, it was all over the social media that there was negotiation between NNPP and LP.

On the exit of two term Kano state governor and incumbent Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau,who has since defected to the People›s Democratic Party, the NNPP Chairman said the party was in the dark about Shekarau›s defection and reason for his action.

«First and foremost, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau, a two term governor is a highly respected politician in this country. We haven›t received any formal letter from him that he has left the party but there must be a reason why he left but we as a party we respect his decision to leave the party.

«We won›t engage in unnecessary controversy on why he left. We also believe that democracy is very dynamic, issues are also dynamic. As we move towards the general elections, there is no way we won›t see this kind of thing happening.





«We won›t sit here and be reviewing why he left but as a party we will take appropriate actions concerning his status and his disposition in Kano.

