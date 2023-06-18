The renowned African Real Estate Investor in the United States, philanthropist, and mindset coach, Dr Joseph James Nantomah, AKA The Black Mentor as popularly known, on Friday, honoured Miss Modupe Ade-Oni, an MSc student at Bowie State University, United States, with the sum of $10,000 for her research exertion.

It could be recalled that the researcher by name Modupe Ade-Oni, submitted a paper in the course Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Digital Business Strategy) in the program, Management and Information Systems (Information Assurance), at Bowie State University, Maryland, which investigated and ascertained that success doesn’t just come to people, without them putting in the necessary work and required effort while using Dr Joseph Nantomah, as the case study.

The thesis which was titled, “ Identify a successful entrepreneur. Do you believe luck played a role in their success? Why or why not?”, addressed critically with facts using Dr Joseph Nantomah, as a case study to defend the argument that, success is due to determination, tenacity and hard work and not otherwise.

Passage of the thesis also supported an argument, that luck plays no role in success, but deliberate efforts, as she put forward and further underlined eight points attributed to Dr Nantomah, not streamlined to the intentional steps and actions executed that have risen him from small to stardom as now a serial entrepreneur, global mindset coach, philanthropist and multiple awards winner.

The Black Mentor who shared this story on his social media platforms, and as widely reported by different newspaper bodies in Nigeria weeks ago, in immense appreciation pledged to reward the student for taking an intensive effort to explore him and use his story for her research thesis in partial fulfilment of her academic requirements.

Playing host at his Milwaukee office in Wisconsin, Mr Joseph, expressed pleasure over her academic endeavour and stated that the justification for rewarding her was founded on the ground that he desired to change the narrative as it was very common when people do negative things, unnecessary attention and publicity is allotted to the negativity, rather than replicating same when people do the right thing, which has constituted his reasons for awarding her.

Whilst he presented the cash worth $10,000 to Modupe the recipient, as a token to encourage and to reward her academic merit, he also recounted his pathetic story seven years ago when he newly relocated to the United States, which he summarized as a period of silent struggle as also contained in the research excerpts, and further highlighted the importance of honour as demonstrated by his bank manager and the researcher.