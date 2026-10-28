Kidnappers attack Kaduna estate, abduct residents

RESIDENTS of Nuru Suraj Estate in Millennium City area of Kaduna State have been thrown into fear following a fresh attack by suspected kidnappers, who reportedly abducted about six persons in the early hours of Tuesday.

A resident of the area, who identified herself as Maman Hamid, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the attackers gained access to the estate through its second gate.

Hamid added that military personnel pursued the suspected kidnappers, leading to the rescue of some of the victims, though the kidnapers were able to escape.

The number of people rescued and the whereabouts of others were yet to be established as of the time of filing this report.

The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of residents of Millennium City, a developing residential area that has experienced kidnapping incidents in recent years.

Residents have repeatedly expressed concerns about the activities of suspected kidnappers, particularly attacks on residential estates and communities, on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.

NAN recalled that in a previous incident in the area, suspected kidnappers reportedly abducted Ahmed Abubakar Zakka, his wife and their infant daughter, Fatima, from Alrahus Estate in Millennium City, on October 6, but were later rescued.

Also on October 12, the police announced the arrest of eight suspected kidnappers and four alleged informants during operations around Millennium City and Maraban Rido, while AK-47 rifles were recovered.

The state police command is yet to react to the latest incident.