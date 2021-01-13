Why I visited Wamakko ― Bafarawa

The former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Dalhatu Bafarawa has declared that his recent visit to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto, has no political undertone whatsoever as he remains loyal to his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Governor stated this on Tuesday in Sokoto following media reports that he was planning to dump the PDP for the ruling APC.

“My visit to the former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has nothing to do with the issue of politics or anything about his party and change of political platform.

“I remain loyal to my government under Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and committed to the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and have nothing to do with APC or its activities,” Bafarawa declared.

He further explained his reason for the visit he paid the APC political stalwart in the state at his hometown, saying he was there to console him on the death of his brother who died recently.

“Those publishing stories or lies about the condolence visit are nothing but mischief makers seeking cheap attention for their news outfits.

“It is not the first time that I am visiting to condole the Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko during such trying times.

“I was at Wamakko town for the condolence of his brother, late Baraden Wamakko, even when he lost his daughter, though I was away from the country, I sent a delegation of some aides to visit and condole him at his Gawon Nama residence.

“Our political differences, no matter how it goes, can’t affect mutual relationship and sympathy for each other especially when one is faced with such challenges.

“He also personally visited me at Bafarawa to condole me when I lost my father, late Sarkin Gabas of Bafarawa, likewise, he does call me whenever such kind of things happen to my family or any of my relations,” Bafarawa stated.

The former state governor expressed his anger over the news carried by some dailies giving his visit to the Senator, a political undertone.

“Some journalists are becoming so desperate to write or publish lies in order to get news attention, just like what a man from a popular News medium in Sokoto mischievously did to me.

“I remain loyal to my party, my governor Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and will do everything for the success of his tenure and that of anyone my party-endorsed in near future,” he declared.

Tribune Online recalled that Bafarawa, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recently paid a condolence visit to his former deputy and immediate past governor of the state, Aliyu Wamakko who also double as the leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), who lost his nephew recently.

