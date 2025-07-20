Northern lawmakers launch initiative to reduce zero-dose children in Nigeria

Lawmakers from Bauchi, Borno, Kano, and Sokoto states have unveiled a coordinated legislative strategy aimed at reducing the number of Nigerian children who have not received any vaccinations, commonly referred to as zero-dose children.

The effort, formalised under what is now known as the Lagos Declaration, emerged from a two-day Legislative Retreat on Immunisation Equity held in Lagos between July 18 and 19, 2025.

Chairman of the House Committee on Health Care Services at the National Assembly, Hon. Amos Gwamna Magaji, said the retreat was convened under the Zero Dose Learning Hub (ZDLH) initiative, with the theme: Legislative Partnerships for Reaching Zero-Dose Children in Nigeria.

Magaji noted that the forum brought together stakeholders from the National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly, and Primary Health Care Development Agencies across the four states. The goal, he said, was to create a unified and evidence-based legislative response to Nigeria’s widening immunisation crisis.

“We are confronting a preventable tragedy. Too many Nigerian children are still missing life-saving vaccines. This retreat is about taking legislative responsibility for health equity,” Magaji stated.

Discussions at the retreat exposed several systemic challenges, including the lack of dedicated immunisation budget lines in many states, which threatens the sustainability of vaccine delivery programmes.

Magaji also highlighted persistent barriers such as socio-cultural resistance to vaccination, poor access in hard-to-reach areas, and disruptions caused by conflict. Additionally, he pointed to the absence of governing boards in some State Primary Health Care Development Agencies, which has weakened coordination and accountability.

These issues, he said, have kept Nigeria among the top five countries globally with the highest number of zero-dose children.

The retreat concluded with a communique committing to a national meeting of Health Committee Chairmen from all 36 states in Abuja during the fourth quarter of 2025. Lawmakers also resolved to push for the inclusion of immunisation budget lines in 2026 state budgets to guarantee sustained vaccine funding.

Magaji further pledged that legislators would begin oversight visits to ZDLH project states, starting with Borno, to assess utilisation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), counterpart funding, and the implementation of Health MoUs.

Quarterly oversight by state health committees was also agreed upon to monitor the timely release and use of immunisation funds. Local government chairpersons and lawmakers from ZDLH-supported LGAs are also to be briefed on survey findings as part of efforts to enhance accountability and ownership.

“This isn’t just a health issue, it’s a national development emergency. The time for fragmented efforts is over. The legislature must lead from the front,” Magaji asserted.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), an estimated two million Nigerian children remain unvaccinated, most of whom live in rural or conflict-affected communities.

The ZDLH initiative, backed by a coalition of development partners, is currently piloting innovative approaches using the IRMMA strategy — Identify, Reach, Monitor, Measure, and Advocate — to close the vaccine gap.

With the National Assembly’s renewed involvement, stakeholders say attention will now turn to how quickly the commitments made in Lagos are implemented at both federal and state levels. For many, the retreat signals a potential turning point in the effort to reach every child with essential vaccines.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE