A philanthropist and one of the community leaders in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Abdulkareem Olugbenga Shittu, has distributed rice as palliative to the people of Ikorodu federal constituency to cushion the effect of high cost of food items in the market.

Shittu, who commenced the distribution of the food items and cash gifts during the celebration of Eid-El-Kabir, still continues with the largesse to his people.

According to a release signed by the chairman, Shittu Progressive Alliance, M.S. Hassan, the programme began on June 22 at Allison Street in Ikorodu where residents of the area trooped out to receive the items.

It was gathered that the distribution of rice was also extended to people who are from other tribes just to make them happy and have a sense of belonging during and after Sallah celebration.

Shittu said that what he is doing is just to play his part by touching people’s lives in his own little way and also show love to them.

“I believe that giving is a habit that we don’t earn or learn. So, I’m giving without being reluctant. I give not because I have enough, but because I know how it feels not to have, I am also giving not because I expect anything in return, but because these are my people and I know what they are passing through at this period.

“The primary aim of the gesture is to assist the government and to encourage our people that Nigeria will be great again,” Shittu said.

Some dignitaries at the event include Mr Shina Jayesimi, Mr Jatto and all coordinators of the programme.

