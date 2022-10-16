Why I created The City Celeb brand —Kaptain Kush

The dream of every musician is to make it big in the industry. And by making it big, it means having popular songs, performing at sold-out shows, winning awards, collaborating with peers, and earning hefty royalties. But for some, these goals are not enough. They dream of more.

They are not just satisfied with making great music, they want to shape the entertainment industry’s culture. Kaptain Kush is one of this rare breed of music creatives.

Born in Mainland Lagos in the early 2000s, Lawrence Godwin Kingsley is an Afropop and dancehall artiste.

Inspired by the effect that music had on members of his community, Kaptain Kush decided to become a musician. A self-taught artiste, he is a singer, songwriter, and record producer. Kaptain Kush’s musical journey has seen him release a couple of hit Afropop songs that did great numbers in the local music industry.

For the Somolu-born music artiste, becoming a superstar was the dream. “Like most artistes, I wanted to blow as a mainstream musician. I desired that my music should be played across the country and be exported to other nations,” he says.

And he did tow that line. He honed his craft through several hours of studio sessions, making music that will touch the hearts of lovers of Afrobeats. Understanding that succeeding in the industry required marketing, he invested in promotion, making it easy for his target audience to find his music.

Kaptain Kush had already started performing at shows in major cities in Nigeria when he had a paradigm shift. He decided he didn’t want to make music alone and wanted to diversify his interest. The early days of 2020 saw a new dream form in his heart. Unable to resist the thrill of adventure, Kaptain Kush decided to set sail and pursue this new dream. This led to the birth of The City Celeb Brand.

Founded in the second quarter of 2020, The City Celeb is an entertainment company that runs a media publication, sound production, and music marketing outfits. The media publication arm of the company is an online magazine that creates and curates entertainment content for the young and vibrant on the African continent. The City Celeb also provides music production services to up-and-coming artistes in Nigeria and helps them promote their songs to their target audience.

In the past two years as CEO, Kaptain Kush has grown The City Celeb into one of the culture-shaping entertainment brands in the country. The brand is at the pulse of documenting music and culture-related stories and helping rising artistes to succeed in the industry.

“Initially, my dream was to become a superstar. Now, it has grown bigger. With The City Celeb, I can contribute to the success stories of many superstars and keep the average African up to beat with events in the entertainment industry,” he said.

