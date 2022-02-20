Why I cherish gospel music than secular music —Ope’ Sharon

Fast-rising gospel minister, Mrs Opeoluwa Adeniji, is one of the few gospel singers that are winning souls through spiritual songs. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, Ope’ Sharon, as she is called, speaks on the need to sanitise the industry with godliness.

What is the distinctive thing you have brought into the gospel music industry?

Part of my main goal is to instill the essence of composing and singing scriptural based songs. It is no news that the industry has been filtered with ungodly musical works. But it is time we all restored sanity in the industry in godly manner and I am glad to be part of the agents of change. For instance, one of my songs entitled, “Lati nu Oyun” was composed through the revelation of the book of Jeremiah 1:5. He knew you and I before he formed us, He (God) has been taking good care of us right from conception (Lati nu Oyun) and the reason we are still here is because He (God) has never given up on taking good care of us. Another song of mine that celebrates the Birth of Jesus Christ; it is a festive period song, and it was composed through the inspiration gotten reading Isaiah 9:6.

How did you discover your passion for music?

I noticed I love singing right from childhood, and I have always been in the choir group right from the days of children choir. Singing also gives me joy and fulfillment and I trace my natural talent to singing and found it.

At what point did you take up music professionally?

Though the vision had been for over a decade, I took it up as a profession four years ago and the experience has been awesome. Gospel music is my calling and I am delight to be a vessel onto honour.

Why gospel and what is the experience like?

It is gospel because I am a child of God and the vision was given by God to propagate the gospel and glorify His name. Though I noticed that gospel music is not widely accepted as the circular songs, I am not bordered about that, I just want to deliver the message God sent has me. I also believe that with God’s backing I will do valiantly.

What are the challenges like?

Doing music requires a whole lot of funding. So having enough funds to push my music career was the first challenge I faced, but with the help of God, we have been experiencing a divine uplift.

How many works do you have to your credit?

For now I have five songs and a published book, with numerous audio messages that have transformed lives in many ways. There have been testimonies from all over, but I refused to be carried away with all that. My focus is to continue to do His will and impact lives with true gospel.

Competition among the female folks is very high; how do you intend to break in?

As for me, I don’t engage in a competition with anybody. All I want to do is to run the race set before me successfully to the end.

What other things do you venture into aside music?

I am an author; I write inspirational and motivational books. I am also an inspirational speaker to the glory of God. God speaks to me in various ways and I am very sensitive to his ordinance.

Are you satisfied with the state of things in the gospel music industry?

We are currently seeking the face of God to take preheminet control over the industry. I desire a music ministry where all gospel artistes will minister with the common goal of glorifying God and drawing the sinners closer to God.

How have you been able to combine the home front and your career without clash?

It has not been easy combining the two, but with strong determination and the help of God, I have been able to run the two smoothly. I have also enjoyed the support of my dear husband. He has been a great support to me, since I picked up music as a career. I also appreciate the effort of parents, siblings, fans and everyone that believed in my dream. I pray that God continue to bless them in Jesus name.

Even as a gospel musician, temptation is bound to occur, and admirers from all around. How do you handle them?

It is true that there are temptations, but God has always given us the grace to overcome. I have had a predetermined mind long ago, never to be unfaithful in marriage and once I see or receive the signal from an opposite sex, I keep off immediately. I won’t smell what I know I won’t be able to eat. Flee all appearances of evil that is what my Bible taught me.

How do you plan to expand your fan base?

Through the grace of God coming up with songs with great contents, as well working on my promotion and keep wining more souls for Christ.

What is your growing up like?

I was born in Ondo town, Ondo State to the family of Mr and Mrs Olawanle Ojo. I had my primary education at Our Saviours Anglican Primary School, while my secondary school education was at Saint Ambrose’s Catholic Secondary School, Akinjagunla, Ondo.

I had my first degree at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State and my Master’s from University of Lagos, Lagos.

