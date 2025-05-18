EntertainmentSunday Plus

Why I can’t date BurnaBoy — BBNaija Star Uriel

Segun Adebayo

Reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa, has revealed why she wouldn’t consider dating Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, despite finding him attractive.

Speaking during a recent episode of her podcast, Inside Scoop, Uriel described Burna Boy as her “type,” gushing over his rugged looks, masculine energy, and star power. 

She said she finds him physically appealing and admires his confidence and presence.

“He’s my type. I like that ruggedness, that manly-man kind of vibe. He has this commanding presence and muscles — I like muscles,” Uriel said with a laugh, clearly smitten by the singer’s persona.

However, despite her admiration, Uriel said she couldn’t pursue a romantic relationship with Burna Boy because she desires exclusivity in a relationship. She said she wants to be the only woman in her partner’s life and have his full attention.

“I want to be the only girl and get all the attention in his life. I can’t share. And someone like Burna? That’s a tough one,” she admitted.

She further explained that she doesn’t have the emotional strength to handle the potential heartbreak that could come with being romantically involved with someone like Burna Boy, who is constantly in the public eye and surrounded by admirers.

“I don’t have the nerves to withstand that kind of heartbreak. I know myself. I’ll be crying every day,” she added.

