The Nigeria customs service has not told Nigerians when the rice and other food items it is selling to Nigerians were seized from smugglers. The customs is expected to send these food items to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to carry out tests and determine whether they are still good for consumption before making it available to Nigerians.

It is true that there is poverty in the land but we should not add to the burden by eating bad food. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should stop further sales of food items by the customs until the goods has been certified good for consumption by the appropriate authorities.

The struggling masses should not face any health challenge at this period. Also, after certification, the food items should be taken to polling units to make it easier on people to prevent a reccurrence of the stampede in Lagos.

It is my hope that this hunger currently facing Nigerians will soon be a thing of the past.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan