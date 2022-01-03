Why FG should publish recovered loots and assets

Is it necessary for the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to publish the list of recovered loot and assets in order to carry Nigerians along? The answer to this question is yes. Nigeria has recovered some stolen funds stashed in foreign accounts across the globe especially the United kingdom, Switzerland and United States of America.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has also recovered some stolen funds from Nigerian politicians and fraudsters. How much is the loot so far recovered? Nigerians deserve to know the current recovered loot.

The Federal Government should use these loots to improve the lives of Nigerians, it should not be kept or diverted to programmes that are unbeneficial to the masses or where it will be looted again.

I expect the government to consider the plight of poor Nigerians and use the recovered loot to save the lives of the poor Nigerian masses who are going through a lot. President Buhari should use the remaining 17 months that he has in office to make the records clear by mandating the Accountant General of the Federation to begin to publish the recovered loot for Nigerians to see, then utilise it for the masses and ensure that they are accountable in the use of the funds.

Nigerians must benefit and also know how and what the recovered loot is being used for.What is the essence of keeping the recovered loot when it is clear that many Nigerians are in pain. It is time for the government to give us an update.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan.

 

