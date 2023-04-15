Ruth Gbenro is the best graduating Master of Education student of the Department of Guidance and Counselling of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), for the 2022/2023 session, with a CGPA of 4.84. As the founder of Better Days Counselling Services (BDCS), she majors in child/adolescent counselling, and marriage/family counseling. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, she speaks about her academic feat, her work, guidance/counseling practice in Nigeria, among others.

WHAT inspired you to go for a master’s degree in Guidance and Counselling? And why did you choose the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) for it?

As a teenager, I always wanted to become a medical doctor, but I ended up in biomedical technology. Looking back, if I had a guidance counsellor who had put me through career choice, held my hands and motivated me, you would have been talking to a medical doctor.

I chose NOUN for my master’s programme because of the convenience. I read my books and wrote my tests from the comfort of my home, and only went to school during examinations.

What aspect of counselling did you major in and why?

I major in child/adolescent counselling, and marriage/family counselling. Most times, as adult — because of our experiences and exposure — we can actually find our way. But, no one looks at the child/adolescent. A broken child is a broken adult, which would lead to a broken home and society. The family is the bedrock of every nation. If we can address issues just before the marriage occurs (pre-marital), as soon as it occurs (post-marital), then we can avert most of the problems we are facing now.

You graduated as the best student in your class, with a CGPA of 4.84. How did this feat make you feel? What does it mean to your professional life and career?

I felt so good. I am literally walking on top of the world. I see it opening more doors of opportunities for me. With my grade, I have an opportunity to pursue my PhD with the possibility of a scholarship. This has greatly spurred me to continue to put in my best and aim for the highest pinnacle in guidance and counselling profession.





As a married woman, with three children, how was it possible for you to juggle family and academic activities and still graduated with such a good grade?

One phrase that sums it all up is that I have a good support system. I am a night reader. So, I read very late into the night. And, guess what? By morning, my husband (Engr. Oluseyi Gbenro) would get the children ready and prepare them for school so I could get sufficient sleep. My mum (Mrs Patience Igori), brother-in-law (Mr. Dotun Gbenro), and mentee (Miss. Bimbo Ogunshakin) were very helpful as well, especially during my project work. My children were very understanding as well, giving me space to adequately prepare for my exams and supporting me with prayers.

In addition, setting smart goals and effective time management were skills that came in handy. Above all, God was at the center of it all. Through His unfailing wisdom and strength, He crowned my efforts with a resounding success.

What was your research thesis about, and what were the major findings from it?

I worked on the Prevalence and Pre-indicators of Depression among Secondary School Students (a case study of students in Eti-Osa and Ikorodu Local Government Areas of Lagos State). Out of the total of 598 students (10 – 19 years) who completed the questionnaire for this study, 11 per cent had no-depression, 18 per cent had mild depression, 29 per cent had mild moderate depression, 38 per cent had moderate severe depression, and 4 per cent had severe depression.

Bullying, school pressure, issues with friends, body image issues, stress issues, taking of hard drugs, smoking of cigarette, and drinking alcohol were key pre-indicators to watch out for in these students. We also saw that parental marital status, parents’ socio-economic status, age and gender had no significant effect on depression. The research work on prevalence of depression as seen within the population studied reveals a value higher than previous work done by others and there is a need for all stakeholders in education — parents, counsellors, teachers, non-teaching staff and the government to help design and implement policies that will help prevent depression, detect it early, and treat those already depressed.

What were the major challenges you faced during your master’s programme?

The major challenge faced was managing the home font, work pressure and academics all at the same time. As I mentioned earlier, I had a supportive family which helped me navigate the waters quite easily.

Another challenge was getting access to students in public and private schools to complete the questionnaires. Thanks to my project supervisor, Dr Abolarin Abimbola, for her immense support and to principals who granted my request.

In one of your Facebook posts, you stated that one in three teenagers are depressed. What do you think are the implications of this statement to the family and society?

I stated this from the result of my thesis, though the level of depression may differ, 1 in every 3 teenager is depressed and the earlier it is detected, the better. The implication of this is that the next teenager close to you though smiling, playing, and joking might, deep down, be battling with depression. Suffice to mention that we now have high rate of suicide in our society and depression is one of the leading causes of disability and suicide around the world.

So, as a parent, teacher, guardian or caregiver, please know who you are parenting, teaching or taking care of. We should build connections so that we could know when there is a change in their eating/sleeping pattern, begin to isolate, have difficulty in concentrating, difficulty in making decisions, drop in grades, talks as one with feeling of hopelessness, worthlessness and general loss of interest in things or events that once excited them. Self-harm and suicide attempt may occur if not nipped in the bud.

Tell us about your business, Better Days Counselling Services, and the kind of work you do with it.

Better Days Counselling Services (BDCS) is a counselling outfit into child/adolescent counselling, school guidance and counselling consultation, pre-marital counselling, post marital counselling, career counselling. Our aim at BDCS is to provide guidance and counselling services which will assist behavior change, enhance coping skills, promote decision making, improve relationships and to facilitate users’ potential. We achieve this with the help of our multi-disciplinary team of skilled and experienced counsellors who provides professional counselling to deal with issues that affects relationships, studies, work, and life.

Guidance and counselling practice does not seem like a lucrative business/profession in Nigeria. How are you faring in the business?

Indeed, guidance and counselling profession is a growing field, especially in this part of the world. But the bright side is that the level of awareness has grown quite much compared to five years back.

On my part, I am creating more awareness through social media platforms, friends, family, and other professional platforms where I am invited to speak.

These days, there are many quacks and unprofessional counsellors in Nigeria. Whose mandate or duty is it to regulate your profession and what are these people doing in this regard?

Thank you. Quackery is in all professions, e.g medicine, teaching, engineering, and so on. Counselling as a developing profession in a developing country like ours, is having her fair share, but the government is becoming aware of it. So, the new Counselling Association of Nigeria (CASSON) law will address this squarely. I have a strong believe in this.

Apart from your counselling job, what other things do you do for a living? And, where do you see yourself in five years?

I run an academy (Better Days Teens Academy) for pre-teens (8 – 12 years) and teens (13 – 19 years) where we raise wholesome teenagers/young adult who will not only stand out in their academics, but socially, emotionally and mentally. We discuss and treat issues ranging from goal setting, body image, self-esteem, time management, anger management, bullying etc. I also run online bookstore where one could get motivational, marriage, parenting, and personal development books.

In the next five years, God willing, I would have bagged my doctorate degree in Counselling, making more impact in the lives of families around the world.

What advice do you have for women who are aspiring to achieve the feat and career you have attended?

There is no one stopping you. What are your self-limiting beliefs? It is all in your mind. Seek professional help if need be. Ditch the excuses. Like a friend of mine will always say: “Excuses and results cannot be found in the same street, you either continue to make excuses or you ditch them.” You have to put in the work — discipline and, of course, sacrifice — required to get your desired result.

