By: Ifedayo Ogunyemi

The National Diversity and Inclusion of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mabel Oboh, has said that the Peter Obi presidency will do a lot more to eliminate ethnic sentiments in our society, adding that it was one of the reasons the party endorsed him for presidency.

The former candidate of the party in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State called on Nigerians to support Obi who is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Speaking with journalists after ADC adopted Obi on Monday, Oboh said the ideals of the Labour Party candidate are in total alignment with ADC’s principles.

Oboh said: “A new hope for Nigeria beacons, it can never be better than this. ADC’s adoption of Obi as our preferred presidential candidate is one of the best decisions in the history of Nigeria politics.

“I believe that from independence, the political evolution of leadership in Nigeria has been too concentrated along tribal and religious lines and that is still haunting us today.

“I can say that Peter Obi presidency can do a lot more to eliminate ethnic sentiments in our society, enthrone merit and build a system that gives citizens equal opportunities to excel.

“There has to be a united, strong and cohesive Nigerian nation of patriotic citizens for our shared prosperity.

“Besides, the ideals of the Labour Party candidate are in total alignment with ADC. ADC stands for quality leadership and good governance and we believe that Obi’s ideology stands for quality leadership and good governance that guarantees the dividend of democracy.

“As a diverse society, we can no longer afford to view the need for an all-inclusive nation as an option. Our diverse values are essential for creating a just and equitable world, hence we need a president that can see the bigger picture.

“ADC is urging all PVC holders to join the party to vote for Peter Obi, the only hope is that beacons come Saturday the 25th of February.”