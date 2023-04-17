On November 1, 2021, it was reported that a 21-storey building at Gerard Road, Ikoyi, in Lagos State collapsed killing many innocent Nigerians who were in the said building. An investigation conducted by the relevant authority revealed that the said building was collapsed due to the negligence by agencies responsible for approval and supervision of the building project. Up till now, nobody has been punished for the reported negligence.

On April 12, 2023, another seven-storey building under construction collapsed in Banana Island. This is reprehensible and totally unacceptable. The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning should be held responsible for the incessant collapsing of buildings in Lagos State. The ministry through its spokesperson said that the collapsed seven- storey structure was unapproved.

The questions to be asked the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning are these: why did the ministry not stop them from working on the building project knowing full well that the said building has not been approved? Is it not part of the duty of Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning to go around the state to stop work on any unapproved building project? Can the ministry say it was not aware of the seven- storey building under construction?

Nobody is interested to listen to any defence from the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning anymore as it is clear that the ministry is closing its eyes to unapproved building projects until they collapse before coming out to issue a press statement that the building is unapproved.

In view of this, this is the right time for the Federal Government to set up a committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of giving final approval for any building project in Lagos State before commencing work. The Ministry of Physical Planning is taking the collapsing of buildings in Lagos State with levity. This is the right time for the Federal Government of Nigeria to intervene so as to prevent any future occurrence. Enough is enough.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan

