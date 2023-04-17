The management of PZ Wilmar, manufacturers of Devon King’s Oil has announced plans to give out the sum of N11m, and over N25million worth of airtime, in its national consumer promotion, aimed at rewarding loyal customers and cushioning the effects of the economic crunch the average Nigerian is presently grappling with.

Speaking at the flag-off of the promo tagged the ‘Mega Millionaire Promo’, in Lagos, recently, Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, explained that the idea of the reward initiative stemmed from the need to appreciate the brand’s teeming customers for their loyalty and support over the years.

She attributed the brand’s exploits in the nation’s Fast Moving Consumer Goods industry, in the past years, to the long-term partnership it had succeeded in building with its customers through innovation and quality products.

“Devon King’s Oil has been around for some time. It’s been such a fruitful journey with the consumers. The idea of the promo is to appreciate these consumers, by rewarding them weekly, for being loyal to the brand; since making its debut in the nation’s market,” she stated.

Chioma also expressed the belief that the promo would go a long way in cushioning the effects, the nation’s trying economy is presently having on individuals, especially consumers of the brand.

She added that the promo, which has since been flagged off, and expected to end on May 26, will see a lucky customer of the brand win a mega prize of N1m every week, for six weeks in a weekly draw, to be held in their office every Friday.

Other winnings at the weekly raffle draws include the sums of : N100,000 for two people; N10,000 for 6 customers and 11 customers also winning N5,000.

Mbanugo stated that the brand had also enlisted the services of the relevant regulatory agency, the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, as a way of ensuring transparency, throughout the duration of the promo.

