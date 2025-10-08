WHO urges African countries to scale up investment in eye care

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on African governments to prioritize eye health and expand access to affordable, quality vision care to curb the growing burden of preventable blindness on the continent as the world marks World Sight Day 2025.

In a statement commemorating the day, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Yakub Janabi, described good vision as vital to human development and economic prosperity, warning that millions across Africa still live with avoidable visual impairments due to inadequate access to eye health services.

He said, “Good vision significantly enhances overall well-being, academic performance, employment opportunities, and economic productivity. Unfortunately, vision impairment remains a major public health concern in our region, and without urgent, targeted interventions, its prevalence will continue to rise.”

Dr. Janabi commended African countries for the progress made in tackling causes of blindness such as vitamin A deficiency, onchocerciasis, and trachoma, but cautioned that new and emerging factors threaten to reverse those gains.

“Eye health in Africa now faces new challenges linked to aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, and the increasing burden of noncommunicable diseases,” he said.

“Environmental factors, poor awareness, and limited knowledge of good eye health practices have also contributed to the rising cases of preventable vision impairment and blindness, especially from refractive errors and cataracts.”

To address these challenges, Dr. Janabi highlighted the importance of ongoing global initiatives, including Vision 2020: The Right to Sight, which sought to eliminate avoidable blindness through cost-effective cataract services, and the World Health Assembly’s 2021 resolution (WHA74(12)), which calls for integrated, people-centred eye care.

“The 2021 World Health Assembly decision set ambitious but achievable targets—by 2030, we aim for a 40-percentage-point increase in effective coverage for refractive errors and a 30-percentage-point increase in cataract surgery,” Dr. Janabi noted. “These goals require stronger political will, sustained funding, and cross-sectoral collaboration.”

He also emphasized the role of WHO’s SPECS 2030 initiative, launched in June 2024, which envisions universal access to affordable, quality eye care services for people with refractive errors.

“SPECS 2030 is a bold step forward,” he said. “It focuses on strengthening service delivery, expanding the eye health workforce, improving public awareness, reducing the cost of refractive services, and enhancing surveillance systems. Eight Member States in our region have already begun implementation—some are developing national workplans and engaging stakeholders, while others are still in the planning phase.”

Despite these efforts, Dr. Janabi lamented that progress remains uneven, with only 32 percent of African countries having national policies on vision loss and blindness.

“This limited policy coverage reflects a broader gap in prioritization and resource allocation for eye health,” he said. “Currently, effective coverage for cataract surgery in Africa stands at just 26 percent—meaning only one in four people who need surgery receive it with a good visual outcome. Effective refractive error coverage is about 30 percent. These figures reveal the magnitude of unmet need.”

He called on governments to act decisively by integrating sensory and eye care services into Universal Health Coverage (UHC) frameworks and ensuring sustainable financing.

“In line with WHO Resolution WHA78.7, Member States must increase awareness, reduce stigma, and empower individuals with sensory impairments,” Dr. Janabi urged. “This includes developing national strategies aligned with WHO guidance, expanding the health workforce, and incorporating sensory health indicators into national information systems to support evidence-based policymaking.”

Dr. Janabi further encouraged policymakers and health advocates to leverage global observances such as World Sight Day to raise awareness and promote early detection of eye conditions.

“Tools like WHO Eyes—a free smartphone app for vision assessment—can help countries enhance screening, data collection, and advocacy,” he said. “We must make full use of such innovations to bring eye care closer to the people.”

He concluded with a call for individuals to take personal responsibility for their eye health through preventive habits.

“This World Sight Day is a reminder that our eyes deserve care and attention,” he said. “I urge everyone to have regular eye examinations, seek prompt medical care, and adopt healthy habits that protect their vision. Together, we can ensure that every African enjoys the benefits of good sight.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE