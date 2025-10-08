Orji Kalu urges caution on Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Former Governor of Abia and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has raised concerns over the worsening state of insecurity in the country, including kidnappings, killings, and attacks across different parts of Nigeria.

Speaking on Channels Politics Today on Wednesday, Senator Kalu warned against politicising sensitive national issues, especially those involving security and judicial matters, even as political alignments begin to shift ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The terrain is already turbulent. Some people are planning for their parties to go into extinction, but what we need now is stability, inclusion, and peace. Nigeria must remain united despite the turbulence within our political zone.”

Addressing the renewed agitation for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Kalu cautioned against making public pronouncements on a matter still before the courts.

“You know this case is before a court of competent jurisdiction. It is not a very good thing for me to come out openly to start canvassing my opinion without knowing the position of the court or that of the President. The President is watching the judiciary closely.”

He added that discussions are ongoing at various levels, but he would not divulge private conversations held with President Bola Tinubu on the matter.

“I have discussed this issue with the President many times. But I cannot tell you what I discussed with him. It’s a privilege for me to have spoken to the President. What matters is that everyone wants a peaceful resolution,” Kalu said.

Senator Kalu underscored his respect for the judiciary, urging Nigerians to allow the courts to conclude their work before drawing conclusions.

“All of us are doing what I call backdoor diplomacy because of the utmost respect I have for the judiciary. We must not make Justice Nyako or any judge look like a fool by discussing this case publicly. Nigerians must respect the decisions of our courts,” he said.

While emphasising that only the Attorney-General of the Federation has the legal power to discontinue such a case, Kalu urged restraint among those calling for Kanu’s immediate release.

“The proper process of discontinuing a case lies with the Attorney-General, not with people shouting on television or in their homes,” he said. “We should all respect the law and follow due process.”

However, Kalu expressed optimism that resolving the issue through lawful and peaceful means would help restore calm and unity in the South-East region.

“My position is that the matter should be resolved amicably, after the judiciary has made its pronouncement. If handled properly, it will bring permanent peace to the South-East and to Nigeria as a whole,” he concluded.