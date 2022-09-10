Who decided on the course you want to study in university?

Following the event of a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Oludare Alaba, who went to the institution to return his certificate when he could not get a job in spite of his efforts, questions have been raised, especially when he claimed that his passion is entertainment. How did he get admitted to study Agricultural Extension in the first instance? Who influenced his choice of course? Some students who wrote the last WASSCE told Aunty ‘Yemi who decided their courses.

Akinfolarin Jesukayode

As a young boy, I always had passion for defending those who seemed defenceless most especially, in Nigeria where bad politicians would do all sorts like stealing. I discussed with my parents about my wish and they told me to pursue it. They however gave me a piece of advice to be careful and determined lest I myself be ‘a castaway’ after giving judgements.

Taiwo Omotoyinbo

My parents had other plans for me especially, my mother. But I sat her down and made her realise my plans and dreams too. Then she agreed with me and led me through prayers.

So my course of study is my decision. I have always wanted to become an accountant since I was little because I love the way accountants dress, speak and love to calculate as fast as possible. I grew with the interest since then and I worked towards it. There was a discussion with my parents though, I didn’t grow up with them but my grandmother she loved my decision. Since then I became her cashier.

Oluwasemiloso Adebayo

I have always been surrounded by children and I love taking care of them. The fact that I love children made me want to become a doctor that takes care of children, a Pediatrician. My dad is a Children’s Minister and my mum is a children’s worker, this made me more involved with kids and also made me to really desire to become a Pediatrician.

When I opened up discussion on my ambition, they said they were ready to support me since that is what I want to study. My parents have no influence on my course.

Praise Ayannusi

The course I chose to study is Computer Science and I made the decision to study it in the university. The reason I gave is because of how everything is switching up to technology. I feel if I study the course, I would have more chance and knowledge about technology, taking it to the next level. That was how I arrived at the choice of course. I discussed it with my mother, she was happy I chose right. Her comments were really encouraging. I also talked to my elder sister and uncle, their responses were also fascinating.

Kehinde Omotoyinbo

It is my decision to study my desired course, Criminology and Security Studies.

Initially, I wished to study German Language but my desired institution does not offer the course, so I had to choose something else that I love.





I discussed it with my parents and uncles and they were ok with it. My parents are not the kind that force their children to do what they do not want to do.

They asked me if I was following my friends or influenced by some people but I said no. They all, thereafter, asked me to pray about it and they also prayed about it.

Araoluwa Olarewaju

My parents did not disagree when I told them about my choice of course in the higher institution, Accounting.

They said that is is great and nice but I should be hardworking to achieve it.

I just love accounting; I love giving account of things, calculating money and also counting money.

Peter Fadiya

My course of study is my decision. I have always loved to be in the military zone as a medical doctor- I saw stethoscope on my neck, love to be in laboratory, which I have been working towards since then. I had a discussion with my parents and they said I should do what is best for me and I was prayed for.

Ajibola Sanusi

My parents’ comment on the course I wish to study was “Go ahead, it’s a good course.” They do not have any input in my choice. I wish to study Pharmacy which I believe matches my interest and type of person. I like anything that has to do with chemistry.

I was opportuned to be the laboratory prefect during my secondary school days and I enjoyed working in the laboratory. That responsibility triggered my interest for pharmacy the more. My choice is my interest.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE