In Nigeria, we have large numbers of unhappy people despite some that are doing wonderfully well. These unhappy Nigerians desperately want President Bola Tinubu to make them happy.

President Tinubu, as the number one man in Nigeria, can use the resources of this nation to assist the millions of unhappy Nigerians. Nigeria is a great nation.

The current agony of fuel scarcity facing many Nigerians has increased the number of unhappy Nigerians as some fuel markers are selling the fuel at N1000 per litre. To sell fuel at N1000 per litre is outrageous and it is unbearable for many Nigerians.

Those who are queuing at the various NNPC filling stations across the nation to buy fuel at N580 per litre are part of the unhappy Nigerians. The number of unhappy Nigerians keeps increasing every day. Truth be told, President Tinubu is a listening president and should respond to challenges facing Nigerians.

President Tinubu should kindly use his good office to reduce the number of unhappy Nigerians by reducing the current agony of fuel scarcity, insecurity, and the rising price of commodities facing Nigerians. Nigerians want to be happy. President Tinubu should put a smile on the faces of Nigerians.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan

