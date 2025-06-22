What I want from God at 40 —Tonto Dikeh

As she embraces the milestone age of 40, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has opened up about what matters most to her in this new season of life and what she truly desires from God moving forward.

The outspoken movie star reflected on her journey so far and the blessings that surrounded her during her recent birthday celebrations.

She revealed that at 40, she’s not chasing grand declarations or applause but more of the simple things that bring her peace and joy.

Tonto, a mother of one, began by making a playful but pointed announcement: “If you don’t know by now that my love language is food, then we have no business talking.” According to her, good food, good memories, and genuine love are now the pillars of her happiness.

She shared that during her birthday, she was overwhelmed with the kind of blessings that only God could orchestrate — robust health, quality time with loved ones, and moments that will last a lifetime.

For her, those are the gifts that matter most, and she remains deeply grateful.

“Turning 40, I was surrounded with so much love, an extremely sound health, good food, good memories and many more lifetime to go. That’s a gift. I am grateful to God,” she said.

Earlier, she had penned a personal note to herself, praising her journey through heartbreak, healing, growth, and grace. Describing herself as “phenomenal,” she acknowledged how choosing to heal over hiding and grace over grudges had transformed her perspective.

Tonto didn’t shy away from sharing the generosity that came her way during the celebration. She disclosed receiving lavish gifts — including two cars, over $290,000 in cash, two Kekenapeps, 15 goats, two cows, and an array of perfumes, designer bags, and shoes. According to her, these surprises came after she changed her mindset and circle.

“Since I stopped playing small, I no longer recognise where God is taking me,” she said.