What I dreamt about Fela and how it influenced my EP — Sir Dauda

Oluwatobiloba Dauda popularly known as Sir Dauda is the first signee to the Bahd Guys record label owned by Nigerian musician, Falz. He hosted media personnel last week to his EP listening party and spoke to Friday Treat about his music. Excerpts:

What is unique about your background?

My parents come from different parts of Nigeria. Both were born and raised in Lagos. My grandfather’s house is in Lagos and my village is in Surulere. You can trace our ancestry to Sierra-Leone, Zimbabwe, Niger and Ogun States. So, it is a mixed bag and I like that when people ask about where I am from.

What is the rationale behind your genre of music called ‘jungle funk’?

Jungle funk genre of music that I do is a music that reflects the people and place that I come from. It is a composite of what made me who I am; the African sounds, stories and experience. Before I started this, I had a dream. In that dream, Fela Anikulapo Kuti called me and said, “take the world to Africa”. So, that is my driving force. Obviously, I just woke up and couldn’t sleep anymore.

When was this?

It was in the year 2012. I remember the song I wrote that day and that was ‘Kalakuta’.

So, Fela was a major influence on your music?

For me, I didn’t want to sound regular as you know it has become a common thing. I haven’t just got into music. I had been listening to Fela’s music growing up way back and I could remember vividly that my dad used to play the songs very well. However, my sound is different.

Let’s touch on your reggae dexterity. Where did you get your reggae vibe from?

I would not strictly box it Reggae. You know you can draw inspiration from so many things. So, at a point in my development of music, I used to listen to a lot of Wyclef, Bob Marley and all that and I have heard the comparison before. So, I draw inspiration from them.

You’ve been signed to Bahd Guys record label for two years but you are just coming out with the ‘Love Ex Machina’ compilation. Why now?

To be honest, what is worth doing is worth doing well. Another thing is that art is never too late. Some stars have to align for things to happen. For me, it is the perfect time actually. I believe that when things are coming together and you have the opportunity to take advantage of them, you will find things working for you in a particular way.

Why are your songs so spiritual?

We are all spiritual. Your flesh and blood are spiritual. I believe music is a spiritual thing because you can’t touch your emotions but I can see your facial expression and gesticulation. I cannot see your heart but music can change what is inside your heart. There are some songs that get through some period of life. There are times music makes you bolder. In the past time, our people sang songs to get gingered during war. They also sang to rally themselves around. Music is everywhere; when you are happy, sad, in love, out of love. So, it is a very spiritual thing and I tapped into it from that experience.

What is the inspiration behind ‘Woman’, one of your tracks on the EP…

“Is this love, is this love, that I am feeling … woman o, you go wound man o!”… So, one thing leads to another thing. It is just a situation of being so much in love with a person and you can do anything just not to lose the love. So, I drew inspiration from the story of Samson and Delilah in the Bible. Same applies to Helen of Troy.

For me, all these things were the expressions of those things going through their minds at that time. So, the song was just saying that love is a powerful thing.

