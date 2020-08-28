Beauty products including makeup, shampoos, and colognes might help you to feel great. However, they can likewise result in an allergic reaction in the long run. According to a dermatology study which was published in the year 2010, more than 33% of over 1000 healthy participants had a minimum of one allergy reaction to skincare products.

The problems can include simple rashes as well as full-blown allergic reactions. The symptoms might start immediately after using something new or this might happen after prolonged usage of any product without any problem whatsoever.

You will come across a couple of types of skin reactions to the skincare products at present. The first one known as irritant contact dermatitis takes place once your skin is damaged by something. Your epidermis might sting, burn, itch, or become red where the product has been used. You might be suffering from blisters as well as oozing, particularly after scratching.

The second type of reaction is going to involve your immune system. It is known as allergic contact dermatitis whose symptoms might consist of swelling, redness, hives, and itching. Your epidermis might become raw and red. Although you might get allergic reactions on virtually any part of the body, it usually happens on the lips, face, ears, eyes, and neck.

It can be difficult to separate these 2 sorts of reactions. You might have a reaction which is a combination of these two.

On most occasions, preservatives and fragrances are to blame. Even those products which assert that they’re “unscented” might come with a fragrance for covering up the chemical scents. Although you might not be able to smell it, they’re still causing an allergic reaction eventually. Make sure that there is no perfume, and try to look for products which are marked “without perfume” out there.

Almost every product having water ought to have some preservatives the most common of which are imidazolidinyl urea, parabens, Quaternium-15, methylchloroisothiazolinone, DMDM hydantoin, phenoxyethanol, as well as formaldehyde. All of these can lead to skin allergies.

Beauty products to look for

Most of the skincare products which can lead to skin reactions consist of detergents, bath soaps, antiperspirants, moisturizers, eye makeups, shampoos, nail polish, lips stains, as well as fingernail glue consisting of methacrylate.

Skin reactions can also be caused by hair dyes particularly those consisting of ammonium persulfate as well as p-phenylenediamine used for lightening the hair. Skincare products having alpha-hydroxy acids can also cause issues for some individuals such as inflammation, redness, itching, and blisters – particularly with products having an AHA level of more than 10%.

A lot of individuals suffer from “sunscreen sensitivity”. For all those people, a dermatitis sort of reaction can be caused by virtually every sun-protection product. In case you are one of those people, it will be a sensible idea to take the help of a dermatologist regarding how to safeguard your epidermis from the sun.

Now that we have got some idea regarding what are the most common allergies in skin care products, it is now time for us to look at the diagnosis and the treatment process.

Diagnosis

The initial step to preventing contact dermatitis will be to identify which products are actually affecting you. In case you are suffering from mild reactions without starting any fresh products, make it a point to get rid of one product from your regimen at any particular time to verify whether your skin is improving. It might take several weeks prior to observing any difference.

It might be difficult to figure out the exact ingredient causing the problem. Honestly, it will probably not be justified to track down whether it is a specific colorant, preservative, or fragrance causing the reaction unless it is severe.

It will be a sensible idea to go for products without any colorant and fragrance. Although it might be problematic to exclude preservatives, over time, you might be capable of identifying which preservative types you are more sensitive to, and you should avoid them.

Nevertheless, in case the reaction is persistent or severe, make it a point to consult an allergist or dermatologist who can guide you best in this regard.

Treatment

The good thing is that contact dermatitis will be going away on its own on most occasions. It is possible to treat minor irritations at home. For more severe cases, take the help of your physician for treating it.

It will be sensible to treat the afflicted region gently. Do not scrub and not apply any perfumed lotions or soaps. All these can worsen the condition over time. In case the area is cracked and dry, it will be prudent to apply a thin petroleum jelly layer for getting the best results.

In spite of suffering from itchy skin, do not scratch the region. Let the skin heal on its own. Topical medications can be prescribed by your medical practitioner for controlling the itch and allowing the skin to heal.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…

Southern Kaduna Crisis: We Won’t Sweep Issues Under Carpet ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will not sweep the major issues underlying the conflict in Southern Kaduna under the carpet so as to effectively deal with the situation. Speaking, on Thursday, at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation, he identified the major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalisation and the…

Details Emerge Of How Akinwumi Adesina Got 100% Votes For Second Term As AfDB President

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina was on Thursday unanimously endorsed by all the 81-member countries of African Development Bank (AfDB) for another term of five years as the 55th annual meetings of the bank ended in Cote d’Ivoire. A globally renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr. Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate …