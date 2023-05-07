Contary to news making the rounds that Honourable Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna State has been endorsed to occupy the post of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, some members of the green chamber of the National Assembly have said such endorsement never existed.

One of them who craved anonymity while making clarification on the issue over the weekend said the news started flittering on Friday night after a meeting was said to be held with the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu endorsing Tajudeen Abass.

The Reps member further stated that the endorsement is far from the truth as no aspirant for the Speakership position was contacted. He noted that some notable member of the House of Representatives and host of other interested parties who are bent on misleading the President-elect on the formation of the 10th Assembly.

The lawmaker, who hails from the North Central part of the country said:”We are totally disappointed in the attempt to armtwist other lawmakers into accepting their choice of Speaker.

“They have gone to deceive the President-Elect that majority of Reps members are with Tajudeen Abbas who is representing Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State but this is not the case. They also claimed consensus and this is far from the truth as no notable aspirant for Speakership position was present at the meeting.”

Another source said that the race is now heating up as a lot of members are disgruntled about the moves of the Lagos cabal to put the President-Elect under pressure to endorse Tajudeen Abbas.