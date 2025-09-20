We’re proud agents of Tinubu — Wike

…Urges Nigerians to support Tinubu’s reform

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared himself a proud agent of President Bola Tinubu, noting that he and others in government are working to address the difficulties Nigerians face due to previous leadership shortcomings.

Wike spoke during the official flag-off of the construction of the Northern Parkway from Ring Road II to Ring Road III in Abuja. He urged Nigerians to continue supporting the president, stressing Tinubu’s focus on improving the welfare of citizens.

“Give support to who needs to do well. Tinubu is doing well and is committed to improving the welfare of this country. He is committed to see that this country gets to the level where it’s supposed to be,” Wike said.

Acknowledging the tough times people are going through, he called for patience as the government’s reforms begin to take effect.

“Yes, when you are coming from a bad period, you have been patient and patient and then now you require a miracle. You didn’t know that things were terribly bad. You knew that those were terribly bad but someone else has come to fix it. I know that you are impatient,” he added.

Wike also restated his role and that of his team in backing the president’s agenda.

“I want to appeal to you to continue to be patient, you see how things will turn around. Mr President is working towards it through his agents like us. We are agents of Mr President and we are very proud agents, very proud indeed,” he said.

