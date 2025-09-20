Trump slams Harvard with new restrictions on funds

The Donald Trump administration on Friday imposed new restrictions on Harvard’s access to federal funds, escalating its ongoing confrontation with the prestigious U.S. university.

In a statement, the Department of Education said Harvard has been placed under “heightened cash monitoring (HCM) status” due to “growing concerns regarding the university’s financial position.”

The department pointed to the administration’s accusations of civil rights violations at the school, alongside Harvard’s recent decision to issue bonds and lay off employees, as factors creating uncertainty over its finances.

Under the new measures, Harvard must now use its own money to cover student financial aid packages promised by federal officials, before later seeking reimbursement from the government.

“Students will continue to have access to federal funding, but Harvard will be required to cover the initial disbursements as a guardrail to ensure Harvard is spending taxpayer funds responsibly,” the department wrote.

Federal officials also directed Harvard to “post an irrevocable letter of credit for $36 million” to “cover potential liabilities and ensure that Harvard meets its financial obligations to both students and the Department.”

The restrictions mark the latest step in the Trump administration’s wider campaign against U.S. universities. Officials have accused Harvard and other schools of advancing “woke” ideology and of failing to protect Jewish students during pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Harvard has rejected those claims, arguing that the federal government is attempting to exert control over hiring, admissions, and curriculum decisions.

Earlier this month, a Boston judge ordered the administration to unfreeze about $2.6 billion in federal funds, ruling that Trump’s Department of Education “used antisemitism as a smokescreen for a targeted, ideologically motivated assault on this country’s premier universities.”

Harvard officials did not respond to the latest move but announced Friday that the university had started recovering part of its frozen funds.

“We are pleased to see the disbursement of $46 million in research funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This is an initial step, and we hope to continue to see funding restored across all of the federal agencies.”

(AFP)

